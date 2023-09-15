What Can We Expect From Donald, Stephen Glover’s Lando Movie?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from following Donald Glover’s career, it’s that just when we think we know what he’s up to, he will absolutely do the opposite. For years, he’s kept us guessing about his involvement in the Star Wars universe, but in July it was confirmed that he and his brother, Stephen Glover, would be writing a new Lando series for Disney+. Now, his unpredictability strikes again, as the series will become a film instead.



During an appearance on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Stephen discussed where they are in developing the project, now that everything has been put on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “The idea right now is to do a movie,” Stephen said. “Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information.” Lucasfilm confirmed the news after the podcast premiered on Thursday.

I have some trepidation about this move, because lately the Star Wars series have produced fresher stories than the films. Whether they’re short limited series or continuing dramas, the Disney+ shows have explored new areas of the franchise, making it feel new again. That’s what fans want for Donald’s Lando.

In case you were one of the many who didn’t see Solo: A Star Wars Story, it chronicled the adventures of a young Han Solo, including his first meeting with charming scoundrel Lando Calrissian, played by Donald. The film received mixed reactions, but most fans agreed that Lando stole the movie.

Even though I’m nervous about the project becoming a film, I’m always intrigued by the stories Donald Glover tells, so I know it will be unique and fascinating. Though we’ve gotten Lando stories in comic book form, there’s still a lot about his life we don’t know, so the brothers are in the rare rare position where they can do something completely new with a well-known character.

Will we get an Ocean’s 11 style heist on Canto Bight? Will he cross paths with Cassian Andor, Bix Caleen or Luthen? If you’ve seen Andor, you know that Bix has a lot of shady contacts, so she definitely knows Lando, or at least, knows someone who knows him. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if we got Billy Dee Williams telling the flashback story of how he took over Cloud City.

Of course, since we’re talking about the Glovers, it will be something fans haven’t even considered.

The Moment Atlanta Became Legendary

And just in case you thought Donald was done revealing interesting nuggets about his Emmy-winning comedy Atlanta, think again. According to Complex, as part of a script auctioned off to help the Union Solidarity Coalition, an organization meant to help crew members who could lose their health insurance during the strikes, the actor/singer explained when he knew the show was going to be important.

The artist also known as Childish Gambino donated a script of Atlanta’s first episode, “The Big Bang,” which includes a handwritten note where Donald details how the crew recognized the comedy’s cultural importance and let him know he had something special. The moment in question involved LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius actually putting his foot in the food after saying, “I’ma put my foot in this.”

“I remember the crew being like ‘That’s it. That’s the show,’” Donald wrote on the script. “Very few moments come along where the people around you aren’t responsible for your success or failure. But to be able to pinpoint the exact moment I personally knew Atlanta meant something because the crew took the time to say, ‘This is important. But more importantly, it’s funny.’ I’ll always be grateful. They’re always your first real audience and they tend to be the most honest. Anyway, enjoy. And thanks for helping out the most honest people in the business.”

I’m not expecting this level of absurdity from Lando, but I am fascinated by the idea of how Donald and Stephen will fit their unique comedic genius into the Star Wars universe. Whatever we get, at least it will be new and different.