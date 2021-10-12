Fans of Wendy Williams and her eponymous talk show will have to continue waiting for the popular host’s return.



According to People, Williams, who had previously been delayed from returning for the new season of her daytime talk show due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and ongoing unrelated medical issues, will not be coming back in time for the season 13's new start date of Oct. 18.

In an Instagram post on The Wendy Williams Show official page on Tuesday, it explains:

The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly. Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties. Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.

The show’s producers have been consistent in their support of Williams and her well being. As previously reported by The Root, the decision to further push out the new season premiere comes from production’s desire for Wendy to be “100 percent ready” upon her return. Though the show announced new episodes would begin airing live with a number of guest hosts and panelists, there has been no word yet on who exactly will sit in her purple chair.

Sending well wishes and a speedy recovery to Wendy Williams.