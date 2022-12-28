We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Over two months after Wendy Williams was released from a wellness facility, she’s finally made her appearance on social media in a new post.

According to E! News, fans of the eponymous talk show host got a glimpse at Williams in a video posted to the official Instagram page for her new podcast The Wendy Experience.

“Happy holidays!” she began in the short clip, “’Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here—and be, well, happy to be here.”



As previously reported by The Root, Williams teased the fact that she’d be venturing into podcast territory during an interview with TMZ Live this past summer following the cancellation of her popular daytime talk show back in February.

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show,” she said according to ET. “So, podcasts. Where will I go? I’m not sure. Europe, you know. France. Wherever I want to go.”

While no episodes have been dropped just yet, both Williams and her manager discussed some potential celebrity guests they’d like to see make an appearance. Per her manager Will Selby, the radio and TV legend has also been in talks with people like Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe to be some of the first guests on her show.

At any rate, Williams looks to be in good health and in good spirits. Here’s hoping for her continued recovery, continued success and that she’s back on the mend for a long time.