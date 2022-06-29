Though Wendy Williams may be gone away from daytime talk shows, that doesn’t mean we won’t see her still entertaining the masses in some way in the near future.

In fact, Williams recently eluded to as much during an interview with TMZ Live on Tuesday. Revealing that she’s “100 percent retired” from The Wendy Williams Show, and would only consider getting back on TV in a guest hosting capacity, Williams went on to share that her next endeavor would be into the wide world of podcasts and even teased some potential celebrity guests.

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show,” she said according to ET. “So, podcasts. Where will I go? I’m not sure. Europe, you know. France. Wherever I want to go.”

Per her manager Will Selby, the radio and TV legend has also been in talks with people like Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe to be some of the first guests on her show.

Additionally, Williams also got candid about her struggles with lymphedema and how its affecting her body.

ET has more:

“All right, you don’t know lymphedema? All right, I’ll show you,” Williams said, reaching down to lift up what appeared to be a very swollen foot as a result of her ongoing battle with the disease. “Ok, lymphedema is this. Do you see this right here? Look. No, look closely.” “Do you see this?” Williams continued, still holding her foot up for the camera. “It’s up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet. Do you understand?” The condition is bad enough, Williams said, that it could put her in a wheelchair. “Which means, normally, I would be in a wheelchair,” she shared. “I’m not in a wheelchair. I stand up.”

As previously reported by The Root, in addition to lymphedema, Williams has also been public about her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism or an overactive thyroid.