A superior court judge isn’t even giving Tory Lanez the opportunity to act out again in public.

On Wednesday, the Canadian rapper was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest until he has to go to trial for charges that allege he shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020, according to CBS News.

I guess no more going outside for Mr. Lanez.

Just last month, the trial was pushed back once again to start between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8, because Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, had her hands full with the arbitration of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and the rape trial for Danny Masterson.

In between that time, Lanez continued to find himself in legal trouble. In late September, Lanez was accused by R&B singer August Alsina of assaulting him along with his bodyguards at a local Chicago theater, all because Alsina allegedly did not shake Lanez’s hand when they ran into each other.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed against Lanez by a pregnant woman and her partner alleging that the singer was involved in a hit-and-run in Miami on New Year’s Day in 2021.

More from CBS News:

The prosecutor said Lanez has “shown such a flagrant disregard for the court’s orders,” telling the judge that the defendant had previously violated court orders not to come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion and posting messages on social media that appeared to be directed at her. Bott told the judge that the defendant allegedly punched a man “without warning” and knocked him to the ground Sept. 17 in Chicago.

The prosecution initially sought a motion to have Lanez be taken into custody without jail because of his alleged attack against Alsina. But, Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected the motion, according to CBS News.

Lanez currently faces one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Unless you forgot, Lanez is accused of shooting the Traumazine rapper in Hollywood after a party they both attended. Lanez allegedly shot the Houston rapper in both of her feet in July 2020 while yelling “dance bitch!”