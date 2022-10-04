When is Tory Lanez not accused of allegedly doing something illegal? It’s hard to tell because every week the Canadian singer cannot keep himself out of the headlines for the wrong reasons.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against Lanez by a pregnant woman and her partner alleging that the singer was involved in a hit-and-run in Miami on New Year’s Day in 2021, according to TMZ. The accusers, Krisha and Jesse Grullon, claim that the “Say It” singer side-swiped their vehicle with his green Bentley SUV in Miami on January 2021.

More from TMZ:

The Grullons allege they exited a highway and stopped at a red light at the end of the off-ramp. Moments later, they claim, Tory came out of nowhere and struck their car from the rear left side with a green Bentley SUV. The Grullons insist Tory never exited his ride, but instead ... claim he took off without a second thought. The worst part, they say Krisha was 4 months pregnant at the time.

Don’t ever play with a pregnant woman and her children.

Lanez’s attorney, Andell Brown, says that the lawsuit is flimsy and won’t be taken seriously in court, questioning why the couple didn’t make the claim to Lanez’s insurance until July even though the alleged incident occurred six months earlier in January, according to TMZ.

As we all know, Lanez can’t keep his name out of legal troubles ever since he was accused of shooting superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. While the trial in the assault case has been delayed multiple times, last month a judge set the trial date to be between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.

The Houston rapper has been open about her problems with Lanez for the past few months. In an April interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, she detailed how she, Lanez, and her former friend, Kelsey Harris, were initially at a party at Kylie Jenner’s house when things quickly escalated as the night came to a close. Megan also claimed that Lanez offered her over $1 million to keep her quiet.

In September, the Canadian artist was also accused of assaulting R&B singer August Alsina while they were at a theater in Chicago.

The allegations against Tory Lanez just keep stacking up .