Well What Do Ya Know, New Book Claims Trump Was Out Here Begging China's President to Help Him Get Reelected

Street art shows US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing protective mask and kissing at a section of the former Berlin Wall at Mauerpark during the novel coronavirus crisis on April 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is taking its first steps to ease restrictions on public life that had been imposed weeks ago in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo : Maja Hitij ( Getty Images )

We have to get this out up front: Former national security adviser John Bolton is no hero. I mean how could he be as he’s from the family Bolton, which gave us Ramsay and Michael before him. Let’s remember that after leaving the White House, Bolton, third of his name, was asked by the House committees to voluntarily testify during the president’s impeachment hearings to come forth and shut shit down, and John of the family Bolton literally refused to testify to the president’s dealings with Ukraine, which could’ve potentially ended this nightmare of an administration and saved America.



It got so bad that writer Daniel Alter wrote a Time’s piece titled, “If John Bolton Keeps Refusing to Testify, Congress Should Arrest Him.” Below is an excerpt.

But what if there were a critical witness, say a very senior official, who is no longer an officer of the executive branch? What if that person had a spokesman announce that he or she has firsthand knowledge of “many relevant meetings and conversations” regarding the impeachment inquiry “that have not yet been discussed”? And what if that person insisted that he or she would not testify before Congress unless and until a federal court ruled that a House subpoena was enforceable? What should the House of Representatives do in those circumstances? Well, according to his own attorney’s statement, Ambassador John Bolton – President Trump’s former National Security Advisor – is that witness. Indeed, witness after witness at the House impeachment hearings has confirmed the centrality of Bolton’s role in all of this. Given Mr. Bolton’s senior rank, political gravitas and widely reported opposition to Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, his testimony could condemn or vindicate the President. Either way, he is a source of invaluable evidence in a matter of the highest national importance. In no circumstances, therefore, must the House give Bolton the prerogative to put conditions on his compliance with a subpoena.

So fuck John Bolton, Ramsay and Michael. Now, then and:

But I must also admit that my hatred for the entire Bolton brood hasn’t stopped me from listening to all the damaging Lipton that has been coming from Bolton’s messy ass book that hasn’t even been released.



According to the Washington Post, which acquired a copy of Bolton’s soon-to-be-released book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, President Trump of the family of fuckheads, begged “Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 U.S. election, telling Xi during a summit dinner last year that increased agricultural purchases by Beijing from American farmers would aid his electoral prospects.”

Apparently Trump pressed Xi out during a one-on-one meeting at the June 2019 Group of 20 summit in Japan. Xi was reportedly complaining to Trump about critics of China and Trump immediately assumed he meant Democrats.

“He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton writes, the Post notes. “He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.”

Whaaaaaatttttt?

Bolton is out here telling y’all that he has the words that fell from Trump’s anus-shaped mouth but the government is holding him back because they don’t want this work.

From the Post:

The episode described by Bolton in his book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” bears striking similarities to the actions that resulted in Trump’s impeachment after he sought to pressure the Ukrainian president to help dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden in exchange for military assistance. The China allegation also comes amid ongoing warnings from U.S. intelligence agencies about foreign election interference in November, as Russia did to favor Trump in 2016. Bolton’s 592-page memoir, obtained by The Washington Post, is the most substantive, critical dissection of the president from an administration insider so far, coming from a conservative who has worked in Republican administrations for decades and is a longtime contributor to Fox News. It portrays Trump as an “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed” commander in chief, and lays out a long series of jarring and troubling encounters between the president, his top advisers and foreign leaders. The book is the subject of an escalating legal battle between the longtime conservative foreign policy hand and the Justice Department, which filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block its publication by alleging that it contains classified material. Bolton’s attorney has said the book does not contain classified material and that it underwent an arduous review process.

Bolton claims that the book contains his notes and “numerous details of internal meetings and direct quotations attributed to Trump and others.”

Trump and his cronies have already started their destruction campaign and have dubbed the former national security adviser “Book Deal Bolton,” which is funny and true considering Bolton sold America out just to push a book.

Shockingly, Trump hasn’t said anything negative about Bolton or his new book.

Sike, you know he’s gone on a goddamn rampage of “I don’t know him” and “he’s crazy” tweets.

So now we wait for the book to be released and by book, I’m absolutely referring to the book by Trump’s niece because I can’t imagine spending a dime on Bolton’s book knowing that he could’ve saved us from this headache and instead chose to sit on his hands so he could push a book. Who am I kidding? I will probably be getting Bolton’s book and expense it but I won’t enjoy it, unless it talks about Trump sneaking Russian prostitutes into the White House. And by Russian prostitutes, I mean South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.