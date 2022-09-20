It seems Hollywood’s outrage about blatantly racist behavior only lasts for so long.



Per a press release provided to The Root, embattled awards show the Golden Globes will officially return to NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10. As we previously reported, the network began planning to bring the show back after its governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, put forth reforms to make the organization more diverse and inclusive.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, said in a statement. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

Advertisement

I’m sorry. Was anyone other than NBC, the HFPA and the award show industry waiting for the Golden Globes to come back?

Back in 2021, the HFPA found itself mired in a scandal when it was revealed that the association had no Black members, didn’t want to hold press conferences for Black projects and there was an email featuring racist remarks from former president Phil Berk. He reportedly called Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement” and referred to its co-founder Patrisse Cullors as “the self-proclaimed ‘trained Marxist.’”

G/O Media may get a commission 21% Off 50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan Keep it covered

Means you’ll be protected from mechanical and electrical failures and faults on your 4K ultra HD television that has Alexa control, and acts as a hub for loads of streaming services, making them not only easier to access, but also look fantastic. Buy for $441 from Amazon Advertisement

In response to the controversy this caused, and the muted, non-televised event that was put on earlier this year, the HFPA announced new plans including “an updated code of conduct; a chief diversity officer; 21 new members (including six Black journalists) and a five-year partnership with the NAACP.”

While those all sound good on paper, we don’t know if the organization is really invested in change or if it’s just trying to regain its former standing. The Golden Globes were frequently among the most star-studded shows of awards season, due in large part to its habit of nominating celebrity-filled projects so that those famous faces could be seen on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Here’s the thing: If we don’t see nominations for The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Nope, possibly Till, John Boyega in Breaking and maybe Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, then we know nothing has really changed and it’s still business as usual. That doesn’t mean all these films should receive nods, these are just the most high-profile Black projects likely to make big awards season pushes.

For its part, NBC seems fine with the HFPA’s changes and is ready to get back in the Golden Globes business. In the past, the show has been a ratings winner for the network, but like other awards ceremonies, viewing numbers depend on who’s nominated.

Advertisement

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

Everyone will have to wait until January to find out if celebrities are ready to associate themselves with the Golden Globes again, but personally, I need to see more action and fewer words before I can believe that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has learned from its mistakes— and they can start by choosing a host who’s not a white male comedian/talk show host to emcee the show.

Advertisement

The Golden Globe Awards air live Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.