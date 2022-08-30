There’s no director whose films I love theorizing plot motifs and messages more than Jordan Peele. I mean, the man has had me looking not once, not twice , but thrice at the sky since his third film, Nope, released in theaters last month. And if you’re anything like me and enjoy dissecting and reading post-viewing explainers as much as I do, then you’ll be happy to know that we may be getting a second chance at doing just that if the rumor about a potential Nope sequel comes true.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Get Out director addressed keen-eyed fan theories and speculation about a certain character, listed as “Nobody” on the official credits, who was mysteriously seen walking in a split-second shot in the original trailer for the film but was nowhere to be found in the final cut.

“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele said, in reference to the character. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Advertisement

Awwwwwww shit!

All this has done now is make me hella antsy to see the first cut of this film which insiders said ran almost four hours long. Is that a lot of time to be sitting on the edge of your seat trying to piece multiple pieces of a puzzle all together at one time? Yeah. But is it worth it if we get a potentially more well-rounded story? HELL YEAH.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

At this point, you can pretty much sign me up for anything Peele does, so if it’s a sequel he wants, then by Gordy (if you know, you know), it’s a sequel we’re gonna get.