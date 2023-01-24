We Tried To Tell Y'all About Triflin' Amy Robach. Now, She's Allegedly Playing Victim Regarding T.J. Holmes' Past

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A source who is reportedly close to Amy Robach said that the GMA3 host was taken aback by TJ Holmes’ alleged past. That person also told The Sun that Robach had no idea the turmoil their reported workplace romance would cause.

The source insisted that Robach was clueless about Holmes’ alleged previous relationships. Just last week, the DailyMail ran a story that he supposedly had an affair with an ABC intern who was 13 years younger than him.

It was said to have taken place during the early years of his marriage to Marilee Fiebig. There were also claims that Holmes also had sex with an ABC producer before his alleged relationship with Robach.

“She had no idea the scope of TJ’s alleged past office romances. She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval - outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal,” the source explained.

Holmes and Robach have been fodder for tabloids since the photos confirming their alleged romance went viral in December. The pair were both on air following the release of those pictures.



However, ABC decided to take them off in order to “weigh the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company.”

The source also told The Sun that ABC’s investigation “will look into Amy’s past to try to find some scandal, but fortunately for her, she is fairly well-behaved.” The Root predicted that Robach would play the victim role to garner sympathy and gain public support. Nothing about her reported behavior and comments shock us. The fallout from this scandal will continue to unravel.