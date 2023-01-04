T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence on Couple’s Divorce

As the romance between suspended GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach continues to make headlines, his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is breaking her silence on the couple’s split. On Wednesday, through her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, the former Roc Nation executive released a statement to Daily Mail, where she thanked her supporters and expressed dismay at the public nature of Holmes and Robach’s relationship.



“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Lehman said. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,”

Over the New Year holiday, Holmes and Robach made a very public display of their relationship, playing the part of a newly in love couple. Understandably, this did not sit well with Fiebig or her lawyer.

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” Lehman added. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Since the duo’s off-air relationship was discovered, they’ve been “benched” by ABC, and all their business has been put in the tabloid streets. As scandalous as this story is and as much fun as it is to get these jokes off about Holmes destroying his life and career with one bad decision, it’s important to remember that behind all this are real people dealing with real consequences.

While Holmes has been open about his shortcomings, Fiebig was reportedly “blindsided” by this indiscretion, and now finds herself in the upsetting position of breaking up her family. I sincerely hope she’s able to handle her divorce quickly so she can move on from this person who clearly never deserved her.