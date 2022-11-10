The Washington Commanders franchise seems to love making trouble for itself .

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine stated yesterday that he would be making a major announcement in a press conference today involving the Commanders and allegations of financial improprieties. So, a Washington Commanders spokesperson released a bizarre statement going at Racine for what they call “out of control” crime in D.C. and tying it to the shooting of running back Brian Robinson Jr.

From the Commanders:

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight,” a team spokesperson said in a statement, referring to the shooting of running back Brian Robinson Jr. “Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow. The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG’s investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players.”

Advertisement

This is a terrible statement that comes at the expense of a current player who was shot twice during a carjacking attempt. The DC Police department has since arrested those involved, and the running back returned to the team a few days after the incident. The statement also calls out Attorney General Racine, who is only leaving his post because he chose not to seek a third term.

Statements like these seem to try to deflect from the ongoing financial and workplace scandals the Commanders franchise and owner Daniel Snyder himself are trying to get away from. It’s so bad that Snyder has hinted at selling the team.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

Brian Robinson Jr.’s agent, Ryan Williams, was disgusted by the statement and addressed it in a Twitter post.

“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever hides behind this statement is not one of them.”

Advertisement

Team president Jason Wright attempted to play clean-up in a follow-up post, saying the statement came from an “external council.” If you’re Brian Robinson Jr., why would you want to keep playing for the Commanders?