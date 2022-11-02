With Robert Sarver announcing that he’s selling the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, Dan Snyder is officially the worst owner in professional sports.

Yes, he hasn’t done anything nearly as bad as what Sarver or Donald Sterling were accused of doing. But, he’s been terrible in just about every other area.

On Wednesday, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced that they are exploring the possibility of selling the NFL’s Washington Commanders with the help of Bank of America Securities.

In a statement from the team, they said, “The Snyders remained committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

This is not only a relief for all football and Commanders fans, but everyone who Snyder has affected throughout his tenure as owner of the team.

Among the many things Snyder has done: H e was extremely stubborn about keeping the previous name of the team, despite it being a racist slur against Native Americans. Even when members of the Congressional Native American Caucus and NFL brass lobbied for the “R-Word” to be removed from the team’s name, Snyder said, “We’ll never change the name.”

Nearly SEVEN years after he made that statement, the team finally removed the racist slur from the team’s name.

Shortly after the decision to change the name, a year-long independent investigation found that the organization ran rampant with allegations of misogyny and sexual harassment. Some of the incidents included: harassment of cheerleaders, other team employees and a sports reporter for The Athletic, Rhiannon Walker.

As a result, he was fined $10 million and agreed to give up day-to-day control of the team to his wife, Tanya.

On top of all of that, the team sucks. In the 24 years that Snyder has been the principal owner, the team has only won one playoff game, only been to the playoffs six times and has never won or been to the Super Bowl.

In Snyder’s time as team owner, the organization has been a breeding ground for inappropriate workplace behavior and terrible performances on the football field.

So go on ahead and sell the team Snyder. The NFL, football fans, Commanders fans, Native Americans and other team owners won’t miss you.