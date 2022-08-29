It looks like NFL running back Brian Robinson Jr. is going to be okay after the Washington Commanders rookie was shot multiple times on Sunday night during an attempted carjacking, according to The Washington Post.

Robinson was shot two times and taken to the hospital for his injuries, but is believed to be stable. The suspects in the case have not been apprehended and local police are investigating if the incident was an armed robbery or attempted carjacking, according to The Washington Post.

In a statement, the Commanders said, “We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.

Advertisement

Robinson’s head coach, Ron Rivera, said he visited Robinson at the hospital and said he’s in “good spirits.”

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

“I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support,” tweeted Rivera. “He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Advertisement

This incident happened before Robinson was able to get his professional career started. In May, he was selected as the 98th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders in the third round.

At the University of Alabama, he was a two-time College Football Playoff National Champion in 2017 and 2020 and first-team All-SEC in 2021. During his senior year, the Crimson Tide lost to the University of Georgia in the National Championship game.