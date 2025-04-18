Entertainment

Wait, What?! How Terrence Howard's Next Move Could Expose Hollywood's 'Bad Guys'

The "Best Man" actor recently revealed his new plans for his career and what he has in store could threaten the industry's status quo.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Terrence Howard attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City.
Terrence Howard attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Terrence Howard is about to shake more than just his wig...he’s about to shake up Hollywood as we know it. And now we know exactly how he plans to do so.

Suggested Reading

Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler's Film 'Sinners'
Alabama Woman Used Her Last Breath to Give Police a Major Tip in Her Own Homicide
This Louisiana Mother Might've Just Taken the Costliest Trip to a Casino Ever...
Myles Bullock Talks Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler's Film 'Sinners'
Alabama Woman Used Her Last Breath to Give Police a Major Tip in Her Own Homicide
This Louisiana Mother Might've Just Taken the Costliest Trip to a Casino Ever...
Myles Bullock Talks Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Speaking in a new interview on Thursday (April 17), the “Best Man” star revealed he was recording a new podcast that’s dedicated to blowing the lid off industry misconceptions, missteps and “speaking truth to power.” Describing the venture as a “studio’s nightmare and every actor’s wet dream,” Howard told TMZ that while the release of the podcast is forthcoming, he’s going to be getting extremely candid about his experience working on Hollywood projects and shining a light on how things really operate.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Hottest and Most Disturbing Tea From the Upcoming Diddy Documentary
Three Men Accuse Diddy of Sexual Assault in New, Disturbing Lawsuits

Related Content

The Hottest and Most Disturbing Tea From the Upcoming Diddy Documentary
Three Men Accuse Diddy of Sexual Assault in New, Disturbing Lawsuits

Chief among those projects will no doubt be the popular Fox drama “Empire,” that took over TV screens from 2015 to 2020. In those conversations, the “Fight Night” star divulged that he’d be airing out “business betrayals” and “shady transactions” that went down around that time.

Advertisement

Additionally, Howard will also let his listeners in on his areas of contention with major industry heavyweights like Disney, Fox, and will break down is continuous legal battle with popular talent service company, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The beef between he and CAA stems from Howard’s allegations that the company tried to pressure him into accepting a lower salary for his role on the aforementioned show.

Advertisement

The “Hustle & Flow” star’s admission comes just after a shocking video of his appearance on the “Patrick Bet-David’s” podcast went viral at the top of this month. In it, Howard accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of trying to make a sexual advance towards him. He also talked about his masculinity and how that drives the decision he makes in his career, as he doesn’t take on any homosexual roles.

Advertisement

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” he said, describing how he once had to threaten to punch producers who try to come onto him sexually.

He later added: “Always be the man in the room, that’s always been my whole thing. I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that sh*t because the man card means everything.”