If you were too tuckered from the ‘itis to follow along in the latest developments in Kanye West’s presidential bid, you might have missed the rapper turned political hopeful’s series of (un)official campaign videos released on Thanksgiving Day.

One of the campaign videos produced by Ye is a compilation of celebrities and media personalities who have publicly criticized him in recent months, one of which is actress Vivica A. Fox. In the clip featuring Fox, the actor and host of “Fox Soul” speaks out against West and encourages others to boycott him. This criticism stemmed from his Drink Champs interview where he falsely claimed that George Floyd was not killed by a lack of oxygen, but by fentanyl.



“Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of me,” Fox is heard saying the video clip. “You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn’t care about the African-American culture.”



Apparently the “Fox Soul” episode was being tapped on the same day Adidas froze Ye’s bank accounts and then sued the rapper for $275 million. While he provided no context or commentary within the campaign video as to why it was included, this didn’t stop Fox from responding.



“Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate!” the “Two Can Play That Game” star tweeted. “I was not happy with you [for] saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game,” Vivica A. Fox wrote.



As Ye steps back into the political arena, we see him further align himself with controversial far right characters like Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulis. The campaign video follows Ye’s recent visit to Mar-A-Lago where he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

