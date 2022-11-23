Just when we thought the things Kanye West has done in 2022 couldn’t get any weirder, the Chicago rapper allegedly does something else to prove us wrong. Whether it’s wearing “WHITE LIVES MATTER” shirts, going to war with Jewish people or announcing that he’s running for president again, Kanye is always doing something outlandish.

Now, former Yeezy and Adidas employees who worked closely with Ye, claim that he would have porn playing during staff meetings, showed videos of himself engaging in sexual activity and also share explicit photos of his then-wife Kim Kardashian, according to a blazing article in the Rolling Stone.

While this is disgusting and weird behavior if true, it shouldn’t be too shocking coming from Kanye. In a documentary, he shared on his YouTube in October, Kanye was seen showing a porn film to Adidas executives just so he could demonstrate that one of the actors had a similar voice to one of the executives sitting in the meeting.

More from the Rolling Stone:

IN 2018, WEST TOOK A MEETING in Chicago with a young creative who considered it a job interview. The potential staffer described feeling on edge when, upon entering the room, he found West dancing around to his own music on full blast. The creative remembers West finally turning his attention to the interview — and nonchalantly pulling out his phone.

“My wife just sent me this,” West said, according to the creative. On West’s phone, the creative claims, was an intimate photo of Kardashian. “It was very revealing and personal,” the creative tells Rolling Stone. “I didn’t really react.” A source close to the creative recalls being told about the photo of Kardashian hours after the meeting. At least one other time in 2018, West showed an explicit video of Kardashian to members of the creative team at Yeezy, according to a person who says they saw the video. (A spokesperson for Kardashian did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)

The report from Rolling Stone includes an overabundance of accusations against Kanye, which include an instance where he allegedly said that he wants to “literally fuck my shoes.” Yes, you read that correctly. He was also accused of telling Yeezy staff, “If you ever get stuck creatively, just watch porn for 10 minutes.”

In a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Kanye openly admitted to being captivated by porn since he was a child. He said, “Some people drown themselves in drugs, and I drown myself in my addiction — sex.”

These accusations stem from an open letter by former Yeezy employees that claim that Adidas executives were previously aware of Kanye’s crazy ass behavior.

Titled, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” the letter also asks for Adidas executives to address and fix the toxic behavior that Kanye created while he was at the company, according to Rolling Stone.

Even after dropping Kanye, Adidas still has a Yeezy problem.

I don’t even know what else there is to say about Kanye. It’s just crazy that almost weekly the Chicago rapper is in the news far more outlandish than the last thing he did. If that trend continues, I don’t wish to assume what’s the next thing Kanye will do.