Unless you forgot, Young Thug and Gunna are still sitting in an Atlanta jail awaiting their trial date after they were both arrested and charged five months ago on RICO charges by Atlanta police. Since then, both rappers have been denied bond by a superior court judge on multiple occasions.

Recently, a viral video has been circulating on social media showing Gunna’s third bond hearing on Oct. 13. The video not only shows the rapper being denied bond for the third time, but the decision also caused a small commotion in the courtroom from family members of the “pushin P” rapper.

Judge Ural Glanville can be heard saying in the video, “The only thing I can potentially do, like I said, I will try the case as expeditiously as possible. But at this point in time, I don’t find any change in circumstances that would allow me or move me to change my decision as to bond.”

Advertisement

Shortly after, people can be heard verbally disagreeing with the judge’s words. Judge Glanville then responds by saying, “If anybody is in the gallery and you can’t otherwise control yourself, or otherwise you want to make inappropriate comments, then you can leave at this point in time. No harm will come or nothing else will occur.”

As a result, multiple people start to leave the courtroom, but can still be heard muttering words to themselves and others. That’s when the judge throws out his threat saying, “If you remain in this courtroom and make any outbursts, I’ll have you arrested.”

Judge threatens arrests after court outbursts when Gunna is denied bond

Despite being denied bond for the third time, on Wednesday, Gunna’s attorneys pushed for the rapper to be released on bond for the fourth time less than a week after a judge denied his previous request.



G/O Media may get a commission Amazon bestseller Bedsure Heated Blanket Cozy up

Curl up with six different heat levels; the timer will shut off after three hours, ample enough time to warm up. Buy for $55 at Amazon Advertisement

The “Power P” rapper hopes to be released on bond this time around based on claims from his attorneys that prosecuting attorneys have removed all references to violent crimes committed by Gunna, according to Rolling Stone.

But, if Gunna is denied bond for the fourth time, he’ll probably have to sit in an Atlanta jail until his Jan. 9, 2023 trial date. An unfortunate fate for one of the hottest rappers in the genre right now.