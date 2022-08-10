Young Thug is facing new charges from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office after they filed a yet another indictment against Young Slime Life. Thug, Gunna and many others associated with YSL were listed in a massive 56-count indictment in May.

This new indictment is not much different, naming Thug and Gunna again along with 26 other men affiliated with YSL. But now, Thug and four other defendants face additional gang charges, drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun, according to WSB-TV.

These additional charges come from an arrest nearly five months ago and a raid on Thug’s Buckhead home in May, the same day the Atlanta rapper was arrested. The district attorney’s office hopes that these additional charges will add to the prosecution’s case that Thug has been the “King Slime” of the criminal street gang.

In the original 56-count indictment, YSL was accused of conspiring together to obtain money and property illegally through a pattern of racketeering. Some of the charges included conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.

Since May, Thug has been sitting in a Fulton County jail along with many of his YSL associates. In June, he was denied bond by a Superior Court judge after prosecutors argued that they were worried witnesses would be intimidated if the rapper was released on bond.

Related to this case , there has been an ongoing conversation about the use of song lyrics, specifically rap, as evidence in court. Stacey Abrams recently voiced her concerns and said, “it is a very dangerous precedent to use someone’s written word… as a proof point.”

Weeks ago, the RAP Act Bill, or Restoring Artistic Protection Act, which bans lyrics as evidence in court was introduced in the United States Congress by Congressmen Hank Johnson and Jamaal Bowman. In May, a bill that does the same thing was approved by the New York state senate.

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’s life has been threatened by fans of Thug, Gunna and YSL because of her indictment of the collective. She made clear that the threats came from nobody involved in the case.