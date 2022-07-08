Since May, we’ve been on top of the YSL RICO case, which has garnered national attention. Now, after a July 7 virtual appearance in a Fulton County court hearing, Gunna was denied bond by a judge, forcing him to stay in jail until his January 2023 trial.



Back in May, Young Thug and 26 members of his Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL), including Gunna were indicted on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges. Prosecutors allege the group has committed a laundry list of crimes, including murder, armed robbery and carjackings. Meanwhile, a judge in Fulton County issued an order preventing witness contact information from being shared with the defendants in the case. This comes after Fulton County DA Fani Willis claimed that some witnesses have been afraid to testify out of fear for their lives, alleging that threats were made against them.

“It’s always concerning when we’re prosecuting cases that in some cases, citizens will decide they should interfere in the process,” said Willis in an interview. “Sometimes they try to do that by intimidation tactics or by direct threats. It’s a necessary step to make sure people’s personal information is not shared so they are not put in harm’s way.”

For his part, Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens), who recently turned 29, is maintaining his innocence. Back in June, he wrote an open letter to fans from jail. Gunna wrote in part,

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

At his July 7 bond hearing, Gunna’s defense attorneys denied any threats against witnesses or their family members.