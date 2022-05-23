Roberta Drury, 32, and Heyward Patterson, 67, were laid to rest nearly a week following the Buffalo supermarket shooting where they were killed, per The Associated Press. Funerals for the remaining people killed by shooter Payton Gendron are expected to be held this week.



Roberta or “Robbie” was remembered for having a smile that could “light up a room.” Per AP’s report, she moved to Buffalo ten years ago to help her brother fight leukemia. During her trip to buy groceries, her life was senselessly taken.

More from AP News:

Drury’s family wrote in her obituary that she “couldn’t walk a few steps without meeting a new friend.” “Robbie always made a big deal about someone when she saw them, always making sure they felt noticed and loved,” her sister, Amanda, told The Associated Press by text before the service.

The father of Jacob Blake also flew in from Chicago to offer his condolences. He said when his son got shot, he was in need of a great deal of support.

Another victim, Deacon Heyward Patterson, was also laid to rest this weekend in a private service, reported The New York Times. Hundreds of people across NY came to mourn the loss of their loved one. Per the Times, Patterson was known to give rides to the supermarket to people in the area who didn’t have a car.

More from the New York Times:

“He was a bright star in the midst of turmoil,” said Clyde Haslam, 66, who attended kindergarten with Mr. Patterson and had been his friend ever since. “We’ve been through so much,” Mr. Haslam added. “But no matter the ups and downs, he was always smiling. And so we have to smile here today.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joined a few other elected officials to bow their heads at the steps of City Hall for 123 seconds, the time span in which the attack occurr ed, per AP News. Churches and places of worship were encouraged to ring their bells 13 times to honor the victims.

Today the funeral for victim Katherine Massey will be held. More memorial services will be expected this week.