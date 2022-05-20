The 18-year-old white male accused of killing ten people at Tops supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in Buffalo has been indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to the shooting after he appeared in court on Thursday, CBS News reports.

Payton S. Gendron, 18, charged with first-degree murder for killing ten people Saturday in the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting, was voted by a grand jury Wednesday to be indicted on his charge, prosecutor Gary W. Hackbush, chief of the Erie County Homicide Bureau, said Thursday morning. He is being held in jail without bail.

Gendron wore an orange jail uniform, a mask, and handcuffs. Someone shouted, “Payton, you’re a coward!” as he was led away from the courtroom gallery. Gendron has pled not guilty and is due back in court in June.

Advertisement

Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the first-degree murder indictment, which covers all ten deaths, was handed up Wednesday. District Attorney John Flynn said his office would not comment on the case while the grand jury investigation continues and released the following statement.

From ABC 7 Buffalo: