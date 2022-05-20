The 18-year-old white male accused of killing ten people at Tops supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in Buffalo has been indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to the shooting after he appeared in court on Thursday, CBS News reports.
Payton S. Gendron, 18, charged with first-degree murder for killing ten people Saturday in the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting, was voted by a grand jury Wednesday to be indicted on his charge, prosecutor Gary W. Hackbush, chief of the Erie County Homicide Bureau, said Thursday morning. He is being held in jail without bail.
Gendron wore an orange jail uniform, a mask, and handcuffs. Someone shouted, “Payton, you’re a coward!” as he was led away from the courtroom gallery. Gendron has pled not guilty and is due back in court in June.
Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the first-degree murder indictment, which covers all ten deaths, was handed up Wednesday. District Attorney John Flynn said his office would not comment on the case while the grand jury investigation continues and released the following statement.
“The felony hearing scheduled to occur this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah has been adjourned pursuant to New York State Criminal Procedure Law Article 180.80 due to action of the Grand Jury. The matter is scheduled to return for further proceedings on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Hannah. The defendant continues to remain held without bail. There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury. As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”