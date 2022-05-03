Vice President Kamala Harris is back at the White House.



Last week, Harris tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid and PCR test but had no symptoms. She became the highest-ranking official in the Biden administration to catch the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the White House, Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and is set to return to work in person today. But, for the next ten days, she’ll have to continue wearing a mask around others, following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



This year alone multiple celebrities and politicians have tested positive for the virus such as actress Lupita Nyong’o and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

From the White House:

Today, the Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period.

In a tweet last month, Vice President Harris let it be known that she is fully boosted against COVID-19 and urged others to also do the same.

The tweet read, “Yesterday I received my second COVID-19 booster shot. We know that getting vaccinated is the best form of protection from this virus and boosters are critical in providing an additional level of protection.”

She continued, “If you haven’t received your first booster—do it today.”

The Vice President announced getting her second booster just days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer and Moderna for people 50-years-old and older.

Harris’ return to the White House comes just a few days after the first White House Correspondents Di nner in nearly two years because of the pandemic. The event was headlined by comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.