Yet another high-profile politician in the white house has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a White House press release, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid and PCR test, but has no symptoms. She is the highest-ranking official in the Biden administration to catch the virus.

Just over a month ago, former President Barack Obama tested positive for the virus and in October 2020 former President Donald Trump tested positive.

Harris is also among the myriad of politicians and celebrities to contract coronavirus in the last couple of months such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush and Lupita Nyong’o.

From a press release from the White House:

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Earlier this month, Vice President Harris announced in a tweet that she received her second booster shot saying, “We know that getting vaccinated is the best form of protection from this virus and boosters are critical in providing an additional level of protection.”

She continued, “If you haven’t received your first booster—do it today.”

A month ago, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer and Moderna for people 50-years-old and older. People who are 12 and older and have severely weakened immune systems can also receive a second booster shot.

Vice President Harris’ positive coronavirus tests come amid vaccine and mask mandates being lifted across the country, most notably in major cities like Chicago and New York City.