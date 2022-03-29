Looks like another COVID-19 booster is coming down the pike as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized another COVID-19 booster for people 50-years-old and older, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

This would be the fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for the people who received their previous booster at least four months ago.

Previously, fourth doses were only approved for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. Now with the approval of a fourth shot, this group can also get an additional fifth dose, according to the Associated Press.



While there have still been notable celebrities catching COVID-19, numbers have started to decrease after the winter surge with the Omarion variant, and cities across the country have started to open up more by lifting vaccine and mask mandates for public school students, businesses, performers and athletes.

From the Associated Press:

The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the super-contagious omicron variant. Two vaccine doses plus a booster still provide strong protection against severe disease and death, CDC data show. But an omicron sibling is causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe — and spreading in the U.S. — even as vaccination has stalled. About two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, and half of those eligible for a first booster haven’t gotten one. Pfizer had asked the FDA to clear a fourth shot for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults “to provide flexibility” for the government to decide who really needs one.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Amaranth Vase Simply twist, drain and trim to keep your flowers fresh.

Enjoy one of the five beautiful colors to complement any bouquet. Buy for $36-$46 at Amazon

T here is still not a lot of evidence, however, to demonstrate how much another dose of a vaccine could benefit those who decide to get it, according to the Associated Press.

The FDA approved the fourth dose without input and suggestions from a panel of independent experts, who were still deciding if there was enough information to expand the boosters.