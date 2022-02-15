The Root is sad to report the passing of Priscilla Murray, the mother of Grammy-nominated artist and Fast & Furious franchise actor Tyrese Gibson.



Gibson shared the heartbreaking news in a series of posts on social media on Monday, according to People. This comes just one week after he revealed to fans that his mother, Priscilla Murray, was in the ICU with both Covid and pneumonia and in a medically-induced coma.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..” Gibson penned in the first post, accompanied by a video of him holding his mother’s hand in the hospital. “May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother.”

In another post, the Black and Blue actor shared an Instagram live session between him and saxophonist Kenny G, in which the accomplished musician performed for his mother while she laid in the hospital. Following the heartbreaking news, friends of Gibson flooded his comments with words of support and encouragement.

LaLa Anthony responded, “Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend.”

Added Busta Rhymes: “Sending you and your beautiful family an abundance of love and light King as your Royal Empress transitions to Higher plane of energy. Continuous Blessings King.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also shared, “So, so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.”

Sending prayers and strength to Gibson, and all those who knew and loved Ms. Priscilla Murray.