Tyrese Gives Update on Friendship With ‘The Rock’ Following Years-Long Feud: 'I Think We’re Both Better Men On The Other Side of All That Stuff'

Tyrese Gibson at “The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida; Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Dia Dipasupil/Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

What is F9, if not the Fast & Furious franchise persevering? (Y’all see what I did there? Marvel fans, that was for you.)



Anywho, speaking of F9, the latest installation of the Dom Toretto-led street racing crew finally made its way to theaters over the weekend after being postponed three times. Per People, one of the stars of the film, Tyrese “Throw in the Tile” Gibson, sat down with guest host Tiffany Haddish on The Ellen Degeneres Show Monday, where he discussed what fans can expect from F9 as well as the status of his friendship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. For context, Gibson previously informed his fans and followers back in December that the two had “peaced up” and were back on good terms.

Prior to that admission, Gibson had said he would not be a part of F9 if The Rock was going to be in it. Thankfully the two made up, just in time for the rollout of the new film.

“We’ve reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” Gibson told Haddish. “To be honest, [I] did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen. We’re about 20 phone calls in, and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.” He also went on to explain how the two have been on the phone with each other “almost every other day.”



When asked what fans can expect from F9, Gibson assured Haddish that this latest installment would be “the most vulnerable Fast we’ve done.” “It’s one thing for you to confront bad guys, and it’s another thing for your bad guy that happens to be your brother. It’s a different kind of vulnerability.”

F9 broke box office records over the weekend, raking in a smooth $70 million, the most for any film since the start of the pandemic. I haven’t seen it yet but as a longtime fan, I’m really just excited to see the whole crew back together again. Keep up the good work you guys, F10, here we come.