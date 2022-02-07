We have some sad news to report concerning the mother of Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed his mother was in the intensive care unit and in a medically induced coma as she battles pneumonia and COVID-19. Per Complex, Gibson was made aware of his mother’s condition while in the middle of filming and promptly left to be by her side as she heals.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten. I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray,” Gibson began in one post. “My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well. Now this.”



He continued:

“Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged. I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do. Amen. I’m her Baby Boy I don’t know if I will be able to handle this one. Text me don’t call I don’t have any words right now fight mother please fight. I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever. Her name is Pricilla Murray. Amen.”

In two additional posts, Gibson shared a throwback picture of him and his mother and a gospel song performed by Le’Andria Johnson. He later posted an update late Sunday night, explaining in a separate post:

Thank you for your outpouring of prayers love and energy mother is still here and she’s still fighting…… Since I’ve arrived I feel the warmth of love and angels surrounding mother……. I feel this powerful overwhelming since of calm……. That Feeling that my mother prays and calls on Jesus everyday so none of this medicine attached can do what he’s already done……. Life is to be lived from here I believe it and I ask that you continue to pray over my mother the prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night I believe in the mighty power of Jesus to keep mother and cover mother WE have so much more to do……. Thank you Jesus for every 24 hours literally thank you Jesus for every BREATH!!!! Life belongs to you and I’m so grateful that you have blessed my mother to see another day……….. Amen Amen Amen!!!!!!!!!!

We at The Root are keeping Tyrese, his mother, and their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.