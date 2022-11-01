Takeoff, who served as one-third of the hip hop group Migos, was shot to death early Tuesday morning. The rapper, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was only 28 years when he died. Police responded a little after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

When officers arrived, they found the artist deceased. Takeoff, alongside Offset and Quavo (his cousin and uncle, respectively), achieved immense success as a trio with hits like 2013's “Versace” and 2016's “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

In 2018, he released a solo album called The Last Rocket. Takeoff’s death shocked the world and fans are mourning the loss of such a talented artist. Jemele Hill stated:

“I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff.”

Rapper Desiigner shared an emotional video after hearing about the passing of Takeoff and claimed he is done with music:

Another user lamented over the senseless nature of this tragedy: “Migos holds a special place in this current generation of hip-hop. A lot of good memories tied to their music. rap royalty of this time. Takeoff’s death is a huge loss. The families, fans, our people, deserve to not have to go through this again and again.”

A fan noted: “I ain’t ever heard takeoff say a word, bro was quiet, kept to himself, stayed in his own lane, no drama, made music and STILL got killed at 28 years old.”

Takeoff’s death is the latest in a string of rappers that were killed in 2022. Other devastating losses include PnB Rock, JayDaYoungan and Trouble.