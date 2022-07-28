Rapper JayDaYoungan, whose real name was Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot and killed in Bogalusa, police confirmed late Wednesday. One of his close family members, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also hurt but is in stable condition, Bogalusa Police explained in a statement on Facebook:



This is an update to the press release of a shooting earlier tonight. We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.

Scott was a Bogalusa native and known for his singles, “Elimination,” “23 Island,” and “Opps.” Scott also had a strong presence on social media, with more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Officers said they got a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. One of people who was hurt had been brought to Our Lady of the Angels emergency room. The other victim, who was still on scene, was critically wounded and was taken by ambulance to the OLA ER.

As they worked the scene at the hospital and on Superior Avenue, police stated they were made aware of another shooting shortly after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road. They determined a vehicle was shot, but no one inside it was injured, according to police.

On social media, Scott’s sister posted a tribute to the slain rapper:

“Why did y’all do this to my brother, to my baby,” she said. “I never in a million years would have thought this.”

“I’m sick to my stomach. They wanted this. They wanted to see you like this bro. I’m so sorry,” another Instagram post said. “I love you so much. Sister is so hurt. You was (sic) the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!”