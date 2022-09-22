Earlier Today, Good Morning America released their exclusive interview with Kanye, who is also known as Ye . The full interview has yet to be published online, but clips have already begun to circulate.



In the interview clips, he talked about everything from the dissolution of his Gap line, to his presidential bid, to his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

During the interview, Kanye apologizes for “any stress” he caused Kardashian. But the clip seems to weirdly gloss over the months that Ye openly harassed his ex-wife and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On social media, Ye vacillated wildly between begging for his ex-wife back with over-the-top displays of affection, criticizing her parenting, sharing their private messages, and threatening Davidson with violence. He also used his music to intimidate both Kardashian and Davidson.

In March, he released a music video for his song “Eazy” where he held a dismembered replica of the former SNL star’s head. At the end of the video, he cuts a bunch of flowers growing around the murdered replica’s head and puts them in the back of his truck. Many have speculated that this scene is supposed to depict the truck of roses he sent to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day after she told him she wanted to end their marriage.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is one of many critics who pointed out that rather than being romantic, these gestures were “harassment.”

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch,” said Noah on his show.”What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Kanye did not take Noah’s statements well. In March, he took to Instagram to call Noah racial slurs and was temporarily banned from the platform.

Although Kanye does technically apologize to Kardashian in Thursday’s GMA interview, he also continues to attack her parenting, claiming she’s cutting him out of decisions because he’s a man.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” said Kanye , before continuing to focus on his rights as a father. “As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating. I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

There’s no acknowledgment in the clips that we’ve seen so far that his actions towards the mother of his children has had any impact on their co-parenting relationship. But this idea that he is owed control over his family, and a relationship with Kardashian regardless of his actions, has been a running theme with Kanye over social media. And at least from what we’ve seen of this GMA interview so far, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be changing his tune anytime soon.