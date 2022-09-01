It looks like Ye’s got big plans for his fashion line. After we reported yesterday that the rapper was too through with GAP for having a meeting about his brand’s upcoming campaign with Balenciaga without him, it now looks like West is looking to cut out the middleman.



The rapper shared an iPhone note in an August 31 Instagram post with fans laying out his plans for total retail domination. And he put a call out to anyone who wants to get on board. He wrote,

“We are going to open a Yeezy stores worldwide Starting in Atlanta. Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally Anyone who has over 10 years of retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and We’ll find you.”

Ye went on to accuse Adidas and GAP of violating terms in their contract to open Yeezy retail locations after he “saved” both companies with his popular fashion lines. “I signed with both adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time. Ima show you how to use social media,” he wrote.

Although West’s goals may seem lofty, he’s already got some famous friends down to help him get his idea off the ground. “2 Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number,” he wrote in the caption. “I added the s cause my mama was head of the English department But this may take some incorrect English to get done.” Consequence offered to connect him with a friend who owns an Atlanta clothing store.

“Well since we doing every state… And we talking over 10yrs of retail experience… [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Put us down for Virginia and Pennsylvania,” wrote Pusha T.

“Yooo Big Bro Yu kno I gotta run the NY Store,” wrote Fivio Foreign in a text message Ye shared in a separate Instagram post.

Whether you love him or loathe him, you’ve gotta admire Ye for his hustle. If anyone can make this happen, he can.