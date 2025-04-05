Whew Child! Barack Obama Went There, Regarding President Trump

President Obama calls out what we already know: double standards are inevitable, even on the presidential level. It’s clear that when Black leaders lead boldly, they’re labeled dangerous; when white leaders sow chaos, it’s business as usual. If you are Black, you know there are unforeseen rules governing decisions, and with all the acts emerging from Trump’s Administration, Obama could never.

We Asked Admiral John Kirby About Comparisons Between Israel And Apartheid South Africa, Jim Crow CC Share Subtitles Off

English We Asked Admiral John Kirby About Comparisons Between Israel & Apartheid South Africa, Jim Crow | The 411

The former president didn’t hold back in criticizing the Trump Administration’s latest actions, while the Republican Party’s deafening—yet unsurprising—silence is creating immense uncertainty about our position as a country. Obama expressed deep concern regarding the state of American democracy and questioned whether the nation still upholds its founded principles.

Advertisement

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” Obama’s statement met with laughter while masked in deep frustration. “I just want to be clear about this.” Referencing a saying among the younger generation, “It’s cool when they do it, but it’s a problem when I do it,” encapsulates former President Obama’s speech, reminding Black leaders don’t get the same grace. Although this isn’t the first time Obama has called out Trump, it exemplifies the roadblock Black individuals often face in intense public scrutiny when attempting to make impactful decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Obama dug deeper by referencing Trump’s unjustifiable actions toward certain law firms, weaponizing financial support for universities by restricting free speech, and the most alarming act—removing press credentials to the White House, a gut punch to the role of the media in the presidential administration. Obama shared his deepest concerns and added, “That behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”

In a parallel moment, Former Vice President Kamala Harris addresses her concerns about the decisions from Trump’s administration. Humbly basking in her “I told you so” moment, she analyzes how the president’s rhetoric and actions have created a national unease. “Fear has been weaponized,” Harris said, articulating the emotional toll this administration has placed on people of color and marginalized communities across the nation.

Advertisement

The takeaway? It’s not just about Trump—it’s about the system that allows certain leaders to act without consequence while punishing others for far less. Obama and Harris laid it bare: the rules aren’t the same for us. If we do not take action, this double standard will continue to deter the progress we’ve fought to achieve. So, it’s not about “where are we?”—it’s “what will we do to fix what is happening?”