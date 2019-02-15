Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

On Friday, as expected, President HooHoo Von WiffleStick walked out into the White House Rose Garden and used his executive powers to declare a national emergency to stop the influx of Mexican Decepticons at the Southern border and to aid Optimus Prime in the battle to keep America safe.



“I’m going to be signing a national emergency, and it’s been signed many times before, by many presidents. It’s rarely been a problem ... nobody cared,” the president said.

Then in typical presidential fashion, the president drove his speech off the rails and into a ravine in a rambling question-and-answer session with the press in which he chastised reports, called CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question “fake news” and went on a tangent about how he won’t win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The physically fit president, who just so happens to stumble over big words when literally reading, claimed during his national emergency speech that he probably doesn’t need to declare a national emergency but he just wants to move a little faster than Congress.

Then. That. Means. It’s. NOT. AN. EMERGENCY.

Lawyers DMs are all open just waiting for the go-ahead to file cases, all the cases against this reckless president who has declared the border a national crisis only to prevent mentioning that he lost this border wall funding fight. Bigly.

From CNBC:

The president faces significant opposition to his action. The emergency declaration, which was criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike when Trump first threatened it, is likely to bring swift legal and legislative challenges. Already, it has sparked a fierce debate over executive authority, as critics argue Trump has manufactured a crisis to fulfill a campaign promise that was thwarted by Congress. Trump had pushed for lawmakers to approve $5.7 billion to build his proposed border wall. Instead, the divided Congress passed only $1.375 billion to construct new bollard fencing on 55 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. By declaring a national emergency, and taking other executive action, the White House hopes to create a pool of $8 billion to use for barriers. Trump’s comments in recent weeks as he threatened an emergency declaration could hurt his legal case. He repeatedly framed it as a choice, rather than a necessity. On Friday, he claimed, “I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this [national emergency]. But I would rather do it much faster.”

The president knows that he’s going to lose this fight and he doesn’t care. This is about appearance for him and nothing more. He can’t stand that Fox News hosts are bashing him for caving on the wall. So he’d rather look like the president who went down swinging than admit that he botched this entire border wall funding issue from the beginning.