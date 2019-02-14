Photo: Michael Reynolds (Getty Images)

When the president had his routine physical last year, he was quick to usher out Dr. Ronny Jackson to do a press conference announcing that he was the most fit 71-year-old man whose diet consists of fast food. Oh, he swore that the president was only taking a low dose of cholesterol medicine and that he wasn’t obese. The president loved Dr. Ronny Jackson so much that he wanted to name him the head of the Veterans Administration. Then Dr. Ronny Jackson’s own life fell apart. First, it was rumored that the physical was faked, either that or Ronny forgot how to spell his own damn name as the report reportedly was signed by Dr. Ronnie Jackson.



Then it was discovered that old Ronny might be overprescribing folks and may be a little heavy handed with the alcohol. So Ronny Jackson is out. Now, a new physician has given Trump his routine physical and there was no press conference. In fact, it’s almost been a week and the results haven’t even been released.

RawStory notes that some of former president Obama’s past physicals took a while to get to the press because actual tests were run, so maybe media hasn’t received the president’s physical results because he’s actually going through a real physical.

“I examine patients from the top of their head to the bottom of their feet,” Obama’s former physician, Dr. David Scheiner told MSNBC. “You can do a complete exam in 10 minutes and cover everything, you really can, but you zero in on certain things. For example: in a man who’s overweight, you would take particular interest to see if his liver is enlarged because with obesity comes fatty liver. Also, you want to see if the fat he has is distributed in the midsection because that adds to the cardiovascular risk.”

Schiener also noted that because Trump has high cholesterol it would be wise to make sure that “he doesn’t have any occlusive vascular disease.”

Oh, and he noted that either the president has trouble reading big words or he needs a neurological exam as he has some difficulties with “word-finding.”

“Although I don’t do it ordinarily, he’s had some difficulties with word-finding,” the physician said. “I’m a little concerned about that.”

We all are.