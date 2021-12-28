The fallout for Travis Scott continues following the mass casualty event that took place at his Astroworld festival in Houston on November 5, leaving 10 concertgoers dead. In addition to hundreds of lawsuits filed and multiple cancellations of upcoming performances, several of Scott’s highly anticipated collaborations have now been postponed indefinitely.

As previously reported by The Root, in June, French fashion house Dior announced a Summer 2022 collaboration with Scott’s Cactus Jack line, its first-ever partnership with a musician and one equally paying tribute to the luxury label’s history, as explained by WWD:

The Cactus Jack Dior collection designed by Scott and Jones drew from the rapper’s home state of Texas and the fashion house’s Parisian roots. They said Texas was one of Christian Dior’s first stops in America to celebrate his first collection and the collaboration explored Dior’s connection to the state. The collection also marked the first time Dior partnered with a musician on a collection and the first time it ever allowed its logo to be altered.

Following the Astroworld tragedy, the future of the Cactus Jack Dior collaboration was in limbo, as were several of Scott’s other ventures. In November, longtime partner Nike indefinitely postponed its December drop of two new Air Max 1s designed with the rapper. Now, Dior has followed suit, telling Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) its capsule collection has been shelved as well, a development Scott’s team says was a mutual decision.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said in an exclusive statement to WWD.

As also noted by the outlet, the collaboration was among many co-branding deals Scott had inked in recent years. In addition to Dior and Nike, Scott was the first celeb to curate a meal with McDonald’s, had staged a popular virtual concert for gaming platform Fortnite, and partnered with Parsons School of Design on an educational initiative—a partnership Parsons confirmed to WWD had concluded, though whether that was subsequent to the events of Astroworld was not confirmed.

The postponement of Scott’s partnership with Dior also follows last week’s reports that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will be launching its own investigation into promoter Live Nation’s involvement in the tragedy. On December 16, Scott also announced that he’ll be leading a new initiative aimed at improving event safety.