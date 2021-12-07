Travis Scott has reportedly been “devastated” by the tragedy that took place during his Astroworld Festival on November 5. However, the rapper denies any culpability in the crowd surge that resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers and hundreds of others injured.

To date, 275 lawsuits have been filed in response to the mass casualty event at Houston’s NRG Park, most of them naming Scott as a defendant alongside the venue, promoters Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, and several security companies tasked with managing the crowd. The event’s live-streamer Apple and surprise guest star Drake have also been named in multiple suits. Among other allegations, all of the above parties have been accused of negligence, but in his first response to any of the suits filed, on Monday, Scott denied any culpability and asked to be dismissed from the list of defendants.

Scott denied all the allegations set against him in 11 different lawsuits, according to one of his representatives, and he’ll likely be filing many more requests to be dismissed in the future. He’s named in most of the nearly 300 suits filed in Harris County after 10 people died and hundreds more were injured after crowds rushed to the stage toward the start of Scott’s set in November. The representative reiterated that Scott “is not legally liable” for the tragedy.

Live Nation, ScoreMore and NRG Park owner Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation also filed denials of all allegations on Monday, though stopping short of requesting a dismissal of the claims. This, as investigations into the concert and culpability for the tragedy continue to be conducted by Houston authorities and attorneys for both the plaintiffs and defendants.

Last week, those same attorneys filed a joint motion in Texas Supreme Court to consolidate the 275 suits filed to date. As reported by Houston’s ABC13, “The motion states this will make sure only one judge is hearing the case to keep rulings consistent and to cut down on scheduling conflicts.

“The panel has yet to rule on the motion filed,” the outlet added.

The Astroworld tragedy claimed the lives of ten attendees, ranging in age from 9 to 27 years old. As reported by The Root, last week, the family of the youngest of those victims, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, declined Scott’s offer to cover his funeral costs—as have several other families, according to ABC13. Nevertheless, Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, has maintained his client is among those grieving.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” wrote Petrocelli (h/t ABC13). “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community.”