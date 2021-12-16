Whether or not you agree that Travis Scott is primarily responsible for the mass casualty event that took place at his Astroworld festival last month, it appears he’s going to be leading the charge to hopefully prevent tragedies like that from ever happening again.



Advertisement

Complex reports the Jackboys rapper will be joining government and music leaders of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) to lead an initiative that will “aggressively focus on new technologies and innovations that offer ways to address these challenges.” This new initiative will consist of a commission comprised of leaders from “government, public safety, emergency response, health care event management, music, and technology” that will help outline safety reports that can be used at festivals and concerts moving forward.

The commission will also be spearheaded by Reno, Nev. Mayor Hillary Schieve, who also serves as the Chair of the Conference’s Tourism, Art, Parks, Entertainment, and Sports Committee.

If you’ll remember, Scott previously spoke on doing whatever he could to make sure there isn’t a repeat of the events at Astroworld, promising that he would be “stepping up to figure out what the problem is.”

“I’m the face of the festival. I’m an artist, so yeah,” Scott explained in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God last week. “The media, they want to put it on me but at the end of the day it’s like, I don’t think it’s more so about that. I think it’s more so about stepping up to figure out what the problem is and I can take that. I can take stepping up to figure out what the problem is. I can take stepping into figuring out what the solution [is] and it never happening again. ‘Cuz that’s what I generally want to do in general—even just for my community.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $12 Champion Women's Powerblend Logo Hoodie Cozy up

This slim-cut sweatshirt is offered in a variety of bold hues for maximum style and comfort in one. Buy for $38 at Macy's

He added, “I definitely want to figure out how could we fix this in the future [and] what could we do to change these things.”