Despite being covered in controversy ever since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred in November 2021, it seems that Travis Scott is still trying to remain tapped into his philanthropy bag. Just last week the Houston rapper donated over $1 million to 100 HBCU students to ensure that they graduate this year.

Now, as he releases another sneaker in collaboration with Nike, Scott plans to donate the proceeds to his Project HEAL initiative, a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing youth from marginalized and at-risk communities.

The initiative was launched in March and plans to “unite initiatives ranging from academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and a first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety. These efforts, independently and collectively, aim to solve challenges and overcome issues impacting the youth community,” according to the initiative website.

In an edited Instagram post, Cactus Jack, Scott’s label, made the announcement of the release and donation. The post reads, “Available exclusively on shop.travisscott.com. Limited quantities and Cactus Jack apparel. In honor of this release, a donation will be made in support of Project Heal. Further Cactus Jack x Air Max information will release this week.”

This particular collaboration with Nike is on the Air Max 1. The “SICKO MODE” rapper has designed a plethora of shoes in collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand including the Air Force 1, Jordan 1, Jordan 4, Jordan 6, Air Max 270 and the SB Dunk Low.

Everything Scott touches sells out immediately thanks to his devoted fans who worship him and sneaker lovers that want a piece of a hype sneaker collab.

Just last Friday, over 1 million entries were reportedly submitted in just 30 minutes for a chance to buy the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Trainer 1, according to TMZ.

Similar numbers were estimated to have submitted entries for the release of the Air Max 1 collab.