While Travis Scott may be on his ascent back into the general public’s good graces, another legal case seems to be looming over his head once again . This time, it’s in relation to an alleged stampede that took place at Rolling Loud 2019.

According to Complex, a woman by the name of Marchelle Love claimed that during the event three years ago, police urged Scott to stop the show in order to address crowd behavior but he refused and went on with his performance. Love says because of that, some festival goers suffered “lost consciousness and suffocated” due to several stampedes that ended up taking place, and that she herself “shattered her leg” after the attendees became unruly because of the chaotic crowd. It’s because of this that she’s filing this new suit, which also names Rolling Loud Fest, Dope Enterprise, and TCMZ LLC for her injured leg, which she alleges required several surgeries and caused her to miss months of work.

In a statement addressing the allegations, a spokesperson for the rapper explained:

“This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented. As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. The video shows police were informing Travis that the show was stopped for that reason–because of the false report–and he fully cooperated. This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior VERSIONS of that complaint.”

As previously reported by The Root, Scott is currently facing over 100 lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy that took place last November.