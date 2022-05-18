Rapper Travis Scott remains tapped into his philanthropy bag. On Tuesday, it was revealed that his Cactus Jack Foundation has awarded $1 million to 100 HBCU students to ensure that they graduate this year.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the students were the recipients of the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which was named after Scott’s grandfather, a longtime HBCU educator. This year marks the second year that Scott has assisted these students, with recipients that include graduating seniors from 38 HBCUs, including Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Prairie View A&M University and more.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not—and Black students are left behind or counted out,” Scott said in a statement. “So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them—and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Added Scott’s sister and Project Manager for the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Waymon Wesbter Scholarship Fund Jordan Webster: “Last week, I received my own diploma from Howard University. I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family—to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University—and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time. It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families.”