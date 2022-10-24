Following that Adam Levine/Sumner Stroh cheating mess, another Instagram model has claimed to have a relationship with a musician. This time, it’s Rojean Kar who has says she has spent time with rapper Travis Scott—which the emcee has vehemently denied.

Though Kar has previously said she never had a romantic relationship with Scott, she is seemingly changing her story. Last week, she posted to her private Instagram stories a video of the artist on the set of a shoot. Scott quickly went to his Instagram page to refute the claim that the pair had met up.

He stated:

“It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”



Advertisement

Kar quickly clapped back. “Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f*cking everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir.”

She didn’t stop there. “This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it.”

G/O Media may get a commission 94% off Limited Time Offer: Microsoft Office Professional 2-Pack Extra 20% off: this week only.

This limited lifetime license includes the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. Buy two for $80 at StackSocial Advertisement

Instead of just sitting there and eating his food, Scott felt the need to continue to defend himself. His next retort was a picture of a romantic dinner setting posted to his Instagram stories, dated February 14th with the caption: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Rumors about Kar and Scott date back to 2019, which means this back and forth has been going on for over 3 years. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next.