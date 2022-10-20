While Travis Scott is back doing live performances and gearing up for another potential album, the families of the victims who were hurt and killed at the 2021 Astroworld festival are still feeling the effects of the tragedy that occurred over a year ago.

On Monday, the family of Axel Acosta, one of the many families who filed a lawsuit against Scott, Live Nation and other entities involved in the death of the 21-year-old, announced that they reached a settlement with the terms of the agreement not made public.

In an Instagram post, Tony Buzbee, the family’s attorney, wrote, “The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential.”

He continued, “Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

The family of Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old girl who also died amid the chaos at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, also reached a settlement with Scott and Live Nation, according to the Houston Chronicle.

While the “SICKO MODE” rapper has two settlements he’s gotten out of the way, he still has many more he will eventually have to deal with.

The families of both victims were plaintiffs in the $750 million lawsuit filed by Buzbee against Scott, Drake, Apple TV, Live Nation and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment just days after the tragedy. That lawsuit alone was on behalf of nearly 125 concertgoers.

A day after that lawsuit was filed, a $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 concertgoers was filed by attorney Thomas J. Henry against Scott, Drake, Apple TV and Live Nation.

Unless you forgot, on Nov. 5, 2021, Scott performed on the first day of his annual Astroworld Festival as the headliner. As the “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” rapper performed, the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage to get closer to Scott. As a result, a fatal crowd crush occurred that caused multiple injuries and deaths.

During the show, due to the pressure from the crowd, 10 victims had all of the air squeezed out of their lungs which caused them to pass out and eventually die.