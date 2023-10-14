Tory Lanez Still Trying to Shirk Accountability with Latest Legal Move

Tory Lanez may be behind bars but he sure is trying his damndest to get out.

Per Fader, Lanez’s legal time have yet again filed a motion for bail pending his appeal of the sentence he received after being convicted of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The reason for this motion for bail hinges on two main factors: the first being that they don’t believe the Canadian rapper is a flight risk due to his high profile status and the second being his familial and financial ties in the U.S.

His legal team also believes that that their appeal—the first of which was denied back in September—“raises ‘substantial legal questions’ which would likely lead to a ‘reversal’ or, at least, a reduced sentence, if decided in the rapper’s favor.” Posting the official court documents to X/Twitter, legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff explained: “The arguments are nearly identical to the motion Judge Herriford rejected at the Sept. 14 hearing in LA (the one where Lanez called me a googly eyed bitch), including the forgoing of any mention of the rehab pushed at sentencing,”

In concluding their request for bail pending appeal, Lanez’s lawyer Crystal Morgan wrote:

“If granted, bail will allow him to continue his employment while staying in the geographic Los Angeles area, so that he may continue to support and lead his family, and be present during these formidable years with his young son. Based upon this Motion, and the previously mitigating factors, which were presented at his sentencing hearing, Appellant Peterson’s request for bail pending appeal is warranted.”

Additionally, as noted by HipHopDX, Lanez has also been moved to the general population at California Correctional Institute, a state supermax prison after serving a small stint at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. As previously and extensively reported by The Root, the “Say It” rapper is currently serving out a 10-year sentence. In December 2022, the “Say It” rapper was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on Megan Thee Stallion, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.