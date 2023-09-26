Please Say Sike: Is Tory Lanez Really About to Drop an Album From Prison?

In news that can only be described as “WTF, bro. Pl ease say sike right now,” rapper Tory Lanez is gearing up to give his fans the music they’ve been missing—while serving his 10-year prison sentence.

In a new post to Instagram on Monday, the “Say It” rapper sent an audio message to his fans (wow, he still has those? That’s crazy.) assuring them that despite being behind bars, he’s in “great spirits” and his “ambition is growing stronger and stronger everyday.” He also revealed that he’s ready to release the “music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted” any day now. Yay?

“Ayo Umbrellas, man, what’s good?” he began, referencing his fanbase. “I’m talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I’m just happy to get out that bullshit county jail. They was hating on a young fly nigga, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. Nigga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head is always been held high, man.”

He continued:



“ I just want yall to know, I’m in great spirits and my drive and ambition is is growing stronger and stronger everyday. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I know this feels like a scary time but don’t be afraid man. “ This shit don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one that we want most: The Alone at Prime Deluxe."

Oh boy, just what we needed going into the last quarter of the year. Consider this a pre-cursor to what be lying in wait under your Christmas trees, “umbrellas.”

As previously reported by The Root, Lanez is officially serving his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He was transferred from county jail to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, last week, per Complex.