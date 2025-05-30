Tory Lanez Drops Explosive New Audio From Shooting, but Megan Thee Stallion Just Clapped Back…

It seems getting stabbed 14 times hasn’t slowed Tory Lanez’s attempts to clear his name. Now, his team has released what they call “suppressed evidence” from his case involving Megan Thee Stallion in the form of a new website.

36hourslater.com was designed to track what exactly went down after the Texas rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, was shot in 2020. “Truth becomes clear when the facts come to light,” the site reads. “Through Megan Pete’s own words, police records, and expert analysis, the facts suggest Tory Lanez did not fire the weapon and tried to stop the conflict.”

As we previously reported, Lanez– real name Daystar Peterson– is serving out a 10-year sentence for shooting Pete. It’s been nearly five years since the incident happened, and since then Pete and Peterson’s legal teams have gone back and forth in court. Lanez’s most recent move comes just weeks after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the California prison where he’s serving time.

Since the beginning, Lanez has maintained his innocence, despite a court finding him guilty and Megan herself saying Lanez was the one who shot her. The website just further exacerbates his claims of innocence, including shocking revelations that were never revealed to the public until now.

The website contains never-before-heard audio where the prosecution’s key witness, a man named Sean Kelly, told cops he saw one woman– identified as Pete’s ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris– angrily get out of the rear passenger side of a Cadillac Escalade and open the driver-side door to confront the other woman, who we now know was Megan Thee Stallion.

Kelly said a catfight broke out between the two women while Lanez stayed in the backseat. That’s apparently when gunshots rang out and Lanez allegedly got out the backseat to try to control the situation, according to the rapper’s lawyers.

Another key point Lanez’s team mentioned on the website is the gun linked to the shooting was tested, and officials found only 0.01 percent of the DNA on the gun matched the “Say It” singer, meaning “there is no way Tory fired the gun five times.” Female DNA was found, and Harris allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue, but her DNA was never tested against the gun, according to Lanez’s lawyers.

JauQuan Smith– Lanez’ bodyguard, who was driving the Escalade– gave cops a sworn statement about breaking up the fight between Harris and Pete. He said despite his involvement, he didn’t see who fired the gun.

Lanez’s website continued to detail inconsistencies in Meg’s past statements on Instagram Live and even to Gayle King. Several videos were also posted with the “WAP” rapper admitting she stepped on broken glass during the police stop and was not shot.

In response to the website, Meg’s lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement, “Tory Lanez’s team can’t keep a story straight. Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they’re claiming that Megan only stepped on glass.” He continued, “They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion.”

In January, a judge granted Pete a restraining order against Lanez after claiming he was harassing her from behind bars.