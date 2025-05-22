This Republican Congresswoman Is Trying to Free Tory Lanez, But Megan Thee Stallion's Team Claps Back With Receipts

As Tory Lanez continues to serve out his 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, a handful of folks are seeking to reduce his sentence, if not get him free all together. One of those people is Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and what she’s just revealed about her efforts will more than likely annoy you.

Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé CC Share Subtitles Off

English Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé vs. Rihanna

We told you last week that new allegations suggested that Lanez may not have been the person that shot Megan, according to the words given by Kelsey Harris’ bodyguard at a press conference. In the aftermath of that conference—which was held not too many hours after Lanez was reportedly stabbed 14 times in prison—a petition was launched to get the “L.U.V.” rapper pardoned by California governor Gavin Newsom and released from prison.

Advertisement

The petition has been shared all over social media and prompted more than a handful of notable names to amplify it like Chris Brown, Drake, Kodak Black and more. It’s also somehow found it’s way to the conservative side of the internet where folks like Luna have decided to take on Lanez’s cause.

Advertisement

Speaking in a new interview with TMZ on Wednesday (May 21), Luna alleges that she was first made aware of Lanez case thanks to her friend (and fellow Republican supporter) Amber Rose and that she has new evidence that will prove the rapper’s wrongful imprisonment.

Advertisement

That evidence allegedly includes missing ballistics; none of Lanez’s DNA being on the magazine of the gun; Ring camera footage that allegedly dispels the fact that Lanez yelled “dance b*tch” to Megan before shooting her;

“All of this does indeed show and prove that Mr. Lanez is unfortunately being incarcerated and is an innocent man,” she said.

Advertisement

She went on to say that while she hasn’t seen the “smoking gun” itself— the Ring camera footage — all of the aforementioned evidence will be reportedly be sent to Newsom for his consideration for a pardon.

“When you have very wealthy people involved, the he-said, she-said, evidence goes missing—I mean this is all something to me that indicates where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And this screams cover-up. What I would say is people need to be very careful because if this can happen to someone like Tory, it can happen to you guys,” she concluded.

Advertisement

As the news of her support came out, folks online were quick to give their two cents about it.

Advertisement

“These Republicans distracting black people with rap beef while they destroy the county. When has Anna Luna ever given a f*ck about Tory Lanez? She’s not even apart of the f*cking district where the incident took place,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“I really hate they got Ana Paulina Luna on this Tory Lanez shit. She’s up for reelection next year. That heffer just wants her name tied to popular names right now,” said another.

Advertisement

Added another: “No way you dumb motherf*ckers are believing Anna Paulina Luna about Tory Lanez, goddamn some of y’all are so stupid.”

In attempt to combat Luna and others, lawyers for Megan released a 31 page document on Thursday that included medical documentation, court transcripts, various trial testimonies, texts messages between Lanez and Megan and more that all prove why the “Say It” was convicted and proven guilty.

Advertisement

The file also include a breakdown of how Lanez’s story allegedly changed over time and how witness and doctor’s testimony is consistent with what actually happened.

Additionally, the file also makes mention of the Ring camera, citing that the audio is not new evidence, was admitted in the trial, and considered by the jury.