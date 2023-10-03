Tina Knowles Reveals That Blue Ivy Has This Secret Talent

So Blue Ivy got all of the talent, huh? Rapper, singer, dancer, and now according to Tina Knowles, a makeup artist!



Over the weekend, the preteen’s grandmother, took to Instagram to reveal Blue’s makeup masterpiece, saying that the Renaissance Tour dancer has been doing her makeup for years. In the video, Knowles is standing in front of a lighted mirror showing off her beat face saying, “I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter.” Blue waves to the camera as her grandmother speaks.

Knowles went on to explain the sunkissed look, “I really like it…I don’t know if you can see it, but I got a little bit of glittery stuff on top, ” closing her eye to show her shimmery eyelids. “I told her I think may be a tad too old for glitter on top of my eyes, but what do y’all think?” When Knowles said the word “old” Blue butted in to say, “No!”

In the caption of the post the grandmother of four typed some more of Blue’s praises, “Blue IV Carter, never ceases to amaze me she can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on!” Draw? Paint? Piano? It seems like we have a lot more to look forward to when it comes to Blue!



Knowles also interestingly compared Blue to her Aunt Solange penning, “She reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to!” The proud grandmother has never shied away from shouting out her children and grandchildren. All summer she posted Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s moments shared onstage during the Renaissance Tour, reminding people that Blue is a force to be reckoned with. In a post from September after the Grammy winner dominated the stage in Houston she typed in the caption. “The confidence, the style, the facial expressions, moves, the grace. And might remind you that she’s only 11 years old can you imagine her in seven years? Go Bluebie!”