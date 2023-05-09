Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Hold Up: Beyoncé Will Reportedly Make How Much From Her Upcoming Renaissance Tour?

It looks like Queen Bey sits high on the throne musically and financially, but we knew that.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

As Beyoncé’s official Renaissance Tour gets ready to kick off on May 10 in Sweden, we now have a good clue as to how successful it may be. And by how successful it may be, I mean how much money she stands to make.

Watch
Black in the Day: Music Videos/Dance
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Music Producer & Beyoncé Collaborator, Dixson, Plays That's So Random
January 5, 2023
How Queen Latifah’s ‘U.N.I.T.Y.’ Stood Up for Black Women Against Domestic Violence
March 28, 2023

According to a new estimate by Forbes, the “Virgo’s Groove” singer is projected to make between $275 million and $2.4 billion off ticket sales alone. This projection is based off the amount of people buying tickets and the average price of the ticket, which sits at about $700. (I think I personally paid less than that for a very good seat, but I digress.) This projection is also above Taylor Swift’s projected sales of $1.9 billion, which feels petty to point out but it is what it is!

Advertisement

Bey’s $2.4 billion isn’t counting any money she still stands to make from all her merchandise sales, which, if you’ve visited Bey’s website in the months following her dropping Renaissance, you’d see that she’s been pushing shirts, CDs, vinyls and more to go along with the album. So really that estimate, as astronomical as it is, probably still falls short.

And even if that is or isn’t the case, it won’t phase fans because they know it’s just a small price to pay to be in the room where the Renaissance happens! I mean think about it: she dropped the album of the year. (Yeah, I know who the Grammys picked, but we’re talking about real facts right now.) Come hell or high water, her fans, both Beyhive and Beyhive-adjacent are going to show their support.