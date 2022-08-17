A Seat at the Table and When I Get Home singer Solange will be adding yet another impressive notch to her belt when makes her debut as a composer this fall at the New York City Ballet . With this feat, she also becomes the first Black woman and third woman ever to write an original score for the prestigious organization.

Per the New York Times, the “Alameda ” artist will pen the untitled project which is set to be choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. The work will be showcased as a part of NYC Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala, taking place on Sept. 28. Solange’s work will be performed by the City Ballet orchestra as well as a soloist from her own ensemble. Shows are expected to begin this October and next May.

“I am beyond proud of Solange ! She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other Artist of Color!” Solange’s mother Tina Knowles captioned in a post to Instagram.



She continued: “Doing Performance Art in the most prestigious Museums like The Guggenheim, Moca, , The Getty , Venice Bienalle, The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Germany. The prestigious Chinati Foundation in Marfa Texas Art Festival. Several installations In Museums in Europe. Now she has written and composed the most beautiful musical Piece for the New York Ballet. Solange is the Third woman and the First Black woman to compose a piece for the New York Ballet!!’ Congratulations my little genius I love you and am so proud ! Keep on opening doors.”

Tickets are currently onsale (and going quickly), to secure your seats head to nycballet.com.